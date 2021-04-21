iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of iA Financial (TSE:IAG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$75.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$77.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of iA Financial to C$71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$75.57.

IAG opened at C$67.97 on Tuesday. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$37.71 and a 1 year high of C$71.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$4.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iA Financial will post 8.1900004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

