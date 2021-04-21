IAA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 15,004 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,321% compared to the average volume of 1,056 call options.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA has a 52-week low of $31.15 and a 52-week high of $66.85.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IAA. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IAA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in IAA by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in IAA during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in IAA by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter worth $111,000.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.