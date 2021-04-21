iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ibio Inc., formerly known as iBioPharma Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on developing vaccines and therapeutic proteins based upon its plant-based iBioLaunch platform technology. The Company’s hydroponically grown green plants can be used for the development and manufacture of proteins applicable to a range of disease agents, such as influenza, sleeping sickness, anthrax, plague, human papillomavirus and veterinary influenza applications. IBio, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, Delaware. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on iBio in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN IBIO opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. iBio has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.84.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). iBio had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 1,005.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of iBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iBio by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iBio by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 31,175 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iBio in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

