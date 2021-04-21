iCAD (ICAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect iCAD to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. On average, analysts expect iCAD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ICAD stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.62. 589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.06 million, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21. iCAD has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $21.44.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ICAD shares. BTIG Research started coverage on iCAD in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on iCAD in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

