IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 45,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IDA opened at $102.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $103.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.17.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IDA shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

