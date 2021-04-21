IDEX Hits One Day Volume of $4.08 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. IDEX has a total market cap of $67.91 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00068319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00021256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00094232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.58 or 0.00644724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00050094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.22 or 0.06520127 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,028,517 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IDEX is idex.market. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.