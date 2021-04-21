Idle (IDLE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $267,780.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Idle has a market capitalization of $15.71 million and $267,780.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Idle has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Idle coin can now be bought for approximately $11.89 or 0.00021582 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00061585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.55 or 0.00278789 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.10 or 0.01024174 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00025313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,595.08 or 0.99122978 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $351.57 or 0.00638314 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,673 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com. The official website for Idle is idle.finance. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance.

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

