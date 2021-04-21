IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.08% of IEC Electronics worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IEC Electronics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. 34.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of IEC Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of IEC stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $123.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. IEC Electronics Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $17.98.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). IEC Electronics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $47.48 million for the quarter.

IEC Electronics Company Profile

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

