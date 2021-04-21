IFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,737 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.81. 286,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,759,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

