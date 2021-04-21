IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 104.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its position in shares of Accenture by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 1,557.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 80.7% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,558 shares of company stock worth $11,992,586. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.32. The stock had a trading volume of 17,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,500. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $165.71 and a 1-year high of $288.90. The stock has a market cap of $184.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

