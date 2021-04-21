IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,251,000. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 81,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $85.27. 28,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,728,885. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.01. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

