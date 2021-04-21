IFG Advisory LLC Sells 78 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,148 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla stock traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $722.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,169,867. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $670.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $640.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.76 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,454.06, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,403 shares of company stock worth $62,638,774 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Edward Jones began coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.74.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

