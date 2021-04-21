IG Group (LON:IGG) Sets New 12-Month High at $959.24

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 959.24 ($12.53) and last traded at GBX 957.50 ($12.51), with a volume of 70386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 950 ($12.41).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IGG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 833 ($10.88).

The firm has a market cap of £3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 872.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 825.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.46%.

In other IG Group news, insider Charlie Rozes bought 4,000 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 774 ($10.11) per share, with a total value of £30,960 ($40,449.44). Also, insider Robert Michael McTighe purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 828 ($10.82) per share, for a total transaction of £25,668 ($33,535.41).

About IG Group (LON:IGG)

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

