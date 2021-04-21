IHT Real Estate Protocol Price Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $59,852.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00068691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00020762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00094757 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.96 or 0.00677470 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00050200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,901.58 or 0.06993291 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

