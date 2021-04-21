Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) traded up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.07. 5,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 9,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29.

About Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF)

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

