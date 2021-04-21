Impinj (PI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Impinj to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Impinj has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at -0.15–0.08 EPS and its Q1 guidance at ($0.15)-($0.08) EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Impinj to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PI opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Impinj has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $79.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,948,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,984 shares of company stock worth $1,880,405. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

