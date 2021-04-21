Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $928,620.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $928,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,904,804.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total value of $983,160.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $1,059,660.00.

Shares of Inari Medical stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.54. 15,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,582. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.17.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,320,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,268,000 after purchasing an additional 818,787 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 643.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 541,283 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,508,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 1,096.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,762,000 after purchasing an additional 343,952 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,613,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,871,000 after buying an additional 275,757 shares in the last quarter. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NARI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

