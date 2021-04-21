Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IRT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of IRT opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.71.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 368,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 949,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 498,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.