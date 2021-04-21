Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $332.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will report sales of $332.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $330.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $335.50 million. Infinera reported sales of $330.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Infinera.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.79 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INFN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Shares of Infinera stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $9.48. 1,209,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,573. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.28. Infinera has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $11.51.

In other Infinera news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $4,214,748.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 473,609 shares of company stock worth $4,751,901. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth $31,570,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,236,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,294 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 490.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 952,900 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,994,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,345,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinera (INFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.