Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Up 4.9%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) shares shot up 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.23 and last traded at $18.92. 2,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 146,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INBX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Inhibrx from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inhibrx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $440,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 36.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

