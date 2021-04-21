INO COIN (INO) Price Reaches $5.84 on Major Exchanges

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last week, INO COIN has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $243,564.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INO COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $5.84 or 0.00010827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00067467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00020566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00094154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $358.23 or 0.00664641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,355.28 or 0.08080561 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00049761 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN (INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

