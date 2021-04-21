Insider Buying: Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) CEO Acquires 27,400 Shares of Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) CEO Matthew Pauls bought 27,400 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,868.00.

Matthew Pauls also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Matthew Pauls bought 24,100 shares of Savara stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,887.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Matthew Pauls bought 28,700 shares of Savara stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.00.

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a current ratio of 12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. Savara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 178,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Savara by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SVRA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

