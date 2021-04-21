Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $1,638,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,483.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $148.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion and a PE ratio of -286.40. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.77 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.35.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, White Square Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.06.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

