Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $248,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,827 shares in the company, valued at $31,244,175.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $118.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.24 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

