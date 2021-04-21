Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Sells $142,110.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $142,110.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,644.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jacob J. Schatz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total value of $145,070.00.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $140.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.49. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

