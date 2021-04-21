Insider Selling: Orora Limited (ASX:ORA) Insider Sells 160,000 Shares of Stock

Orora Limited (ASX:ORA) insider Brian Lowe sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.14 ($2.25), for a total transaction of A$503,040.00 ($359,314.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Orora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.21%.

Orora Company Profile

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. The company provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, bags and sacks, flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies, as well as recycled paper.

