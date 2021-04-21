Insider Selling: Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Insider Sells 9,676 Shares of Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) insider Derek Jantz sold 9,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $84,084.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,026,435 shares in the company, valued at $34,989,720.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Derek Jantz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Derek Jantz sold 9,665 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $105,541.80.

On Friday, February 19th, Derek Jantz sold 9,663 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $111,607.65.

On Friday, January 29th, Derek Jantz sold 6,444 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $78,939.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Derek Jantz sold 7,048 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $82,320.64.

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 19,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,404. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $516.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,021,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after buying an additional 267,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 16,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the period. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on DTIL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

