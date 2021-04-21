Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Sells $118,732.38 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $118,732.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,746 shares in the company, valued at $845,003.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lisa Greenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Lisa Greenbaum sold 3,032 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total transaction of $147,628.08.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Lisa Greenbaum sold 3,046 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $155,346.00.

Progyny stock opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $55.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 440.64 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.