Insider Selling: Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Sells 4,797 Shares of Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $207,422.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $228,529.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.00. 449,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,054. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $2,237,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $50,557,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $635,000.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

