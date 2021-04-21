Insider Selling: SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) CEO Sells 38,425 Shares of Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $2,652,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 908,127 shares in the company, valued at $62,697,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.56. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $96.48.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 188,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.