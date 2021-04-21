Insider Selling: The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Kroger stock opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Several analysts have commented on KR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in The Kroger by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

