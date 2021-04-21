Insider Selling: VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Director Sells 24,230 Shares of Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total transaction of $4,061,917.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,444,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick P. Gelsinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,100 shares of VMware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total value of $1,505,809.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00.

VMW stock opened at $165.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.57. The stock has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.78 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of VMware by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,019 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VMware by 11.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

