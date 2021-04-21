Insight Folios Inc Buys 1,027 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. The Southern comprises approximately 2.6% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in The Southern by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $157,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,113.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $806,650. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.53. The stock had a trading volume of 70,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,409. The firm has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.35. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

