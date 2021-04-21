Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is ($0.08). Insulet reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Shares of PODD opened at $283.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.29 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet has a twelve month low of $164.40 and a twelve month high of $298.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.71.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

