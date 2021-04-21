InsurAce Market Capitalization Reaches $45.01 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for approximately $5.58 or 0.00010125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $45.01 million and approximately $7.42 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, InsurAce has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00061585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.55 or 0.00278789 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $564.10 or 0.01024174 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00025313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,595.08 or 0.99122978 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.57 or 0.00638314 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,070,036 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace.

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

