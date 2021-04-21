inSure DeFi 24-Hour Volume Hits $863,940.00 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $130.51 million and approximately $863,940.00 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One inSure DeFi coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00067424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00020589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00094877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $350.48 or 0.00660954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,326.66 or 0.08159360 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00049275 BTC.

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,499,248,766 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

