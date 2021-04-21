Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $69.96, but opened at $74.43. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Inter Parfums shares last traded at $75.30, with a volume of 1,124 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IPAR. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

In related news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $175,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $25,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $995,156. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average is $60.08.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

