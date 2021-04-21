Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.62.

IBKR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,531,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,103,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,339,077.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $4,833,987.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,163,745 shares of company stock valued at $85,544,095 in the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

