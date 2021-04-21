Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its target price increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Compass Point upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.51. The stock had a trading volume of 21,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.62.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total value of $1,231,206.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $983,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,216,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,658,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,163,745 shares of company stock worth $85,544,095. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

