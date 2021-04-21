Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $95.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $689.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.85.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The business had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICPT. HC Wainwright raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 147,000 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,129,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,246.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

