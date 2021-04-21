Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IFS. Scotiabank lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE IFS opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 26.19.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $329.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 5.6%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $16,522,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 97,880 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $6,166,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,210,000. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. It provides current accounts, deposits, credit facilities, and loans; and annuities and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products.

