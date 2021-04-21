International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 113.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

STZ stock opened at $238.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.25 and a 1-year high of $242.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

