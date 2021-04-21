International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 78.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,963 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

