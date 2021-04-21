International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,579 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $83,788,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX opened at $101.33 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.