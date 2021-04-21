International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 96.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,442 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 16.6% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,009,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after buying an additional 600,901 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.