International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 52,450.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $57.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

