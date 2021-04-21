Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $900.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $840.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $786.11.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $811.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $743.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $754.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a PE ratio of 92.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $488.00 and a 12-month high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.