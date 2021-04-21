Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $892.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $879.00 to $892.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target (up from $840.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $793.89.

ISRG stock opened at $811.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $743.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $754.63. The stock has a market cap of $96.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $488.00 and a 1 year high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,568.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

