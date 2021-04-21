Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 36,086 shares.The stock last traded at $13.27 and had previously closed at $13.39.

Separately, Societe Generale cut Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15.

Inventiva Company Profile (NASDAQ:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment.

