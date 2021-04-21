Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after buying an additional 331,187 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $336.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.16. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $203.63 and a 1 year high of $342.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

